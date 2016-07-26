FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Clearside Biomedical provides update on phase 2 TANZANITE trial
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Clearside Biomedical provides update on phase 2 TANZANITE trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Clearside Biomedical Inc

* 78 percent of patients required no additional treatment in trial arm with Concomitant Suprachoroidally Administered Zuprata and Intravitreally Administered Eylea

* Patients reached an average BCVA improvement of 19 letters over a 3-month period

* Expects to have an end-of-phase 2 meeting with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in second half of 2016

* Upon FDA feedback,intends to commence phase 3 clinical program for treatment of macular edema associated with RVO in H1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

