July 26 (Reuters) - Banro Corp

* Banro provides corporate update

* Banro Corp says Kevin Jennings, Chief Financial Officer of Banro, has accepted a position at another firm and will be resigning from company

* Says Jennings will remain with Banro for next couple of months to ensure a smooth transition to new CFO

* Company will conduct a search for a new CFO