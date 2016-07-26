FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Sirius XM Holdings reports Q2 EPS $0.03
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sirius XM Holdings reports Q2 EPS $0.03

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc says Q2 revenue climbs 10% to $1.2 billion

* Self-Pay net additions were 507,000 during Q2, resulting in self-pay subscribers of 25.1 million, up 7% versus prior year period

* Says now expects to add 1.6 mln net new self-pay subscribers and 1.7 million total net new subscribers in 2016

* Says now expects to record revenue approaching $5 billion in 2016, an increase from prior guidance of approximately $4.9 billion

* Says for 2016 now anticipates adjusted EBITDA of approximately $1.8 billion and free cash flow approaching $1.5 billion

* Qtrly average self-pay monthly churn 1.8% versus 1.6%

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.03

* Says added 587,000 net new subscribers to end Q2 of, an increase of 8% from 28.4 million subscribers at end of Q2 of 2015

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $1.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 revenue view $4.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.