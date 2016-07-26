FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-JetBlue amends purchase agreement with Airbus for additional aircraft
July 26, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-JetBlue amends purchase agreement with Airbus for additional aircraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp

* JetBlue Airways says amending purchase agreement with Airbus to bring additional A321 aircraft into its fleet

* Specifically, Airbus is scheduled to deliver 15 incremental A321CEOS starting in 2017, with five mint deliveries expected in 2017

* Under amendment, JetBlue will take delivery of incremental aircraft over seven years

* Further, JetBlue expects to take delivery of 15 incremental A321NEOs (new engine option) starting in 2020

* While not yet committed to this fleet type, will have option to configure NEO aircraft in the long range version of the A321 - the A321LR - starting in 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

