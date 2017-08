July 26 (Reuters) - ifa Systems AG :

* Q2 total output of 2.79 million euros ($3.07 million) (previous year: 2.47 million euros)

* Q2 EBIT amounted to about 0.79 million euros (previous year: about 0.75 million euros), an increase of about 5.7 percent over the previous year's result Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9093 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)