a year ago
REFILE-BRIEF-3M says see no reason to change strategy in Europe based on Brexit - Conf Call
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 2:11 PM / a year ago

REFILE-BRIEF-3M says see no reason to change strategy in Europe based on Brexit - Conf Call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped word 'on' in headline)

July 26 (Reuters) - 3M Co

* Says continues to expect full-year capex in $1.3 bln to $1.5 bln range

* Says continue to expect full-year gross share repurchases to be in range of $4 bln-$6 bln

* Says electronics and energy biz continues to be impacted by weak end market demand; says expect challenges in the biz to persist into 2H 2016

* Says UK is less than 3 pct of 3M's annual revenue; says see no reason to change strategy around Europe based on outcome of Brexit

* Says targeting margin expansion in range of 100 to 150 basis points for FY 2016

* Says lowered FY 2016 sales forecast is "very much" related to revenue declines in electrical and energy biz

* Says if foreign exchange rates stays where they are today, biggest impact on 3M's 2017 earnings would be diminishment of hedging gains

* Says will have to wait into 2017 before seeing growth in consumer electronics Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
