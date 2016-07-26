FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Masmovil Ibercom completes capital increase of 160 million euros
July 26, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Masmovil Ibercom completes capital increase of 160 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Masmovil Ibercom SA :

* Completes capital increase of 160 million euros ($175.95 million)

* Placed 8.2 million shares at 19.55 euro per share to institutional and qualified investors

* Says Providence is the main investor of the capital increase

* Says, including previously announced convertible bonds issue, has obtained financing of 325 million euros

* Says to use obtained funds to finance recent acquisitions of Pepephone and Yoigo

Source text: bit.ly/2arYlCk

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9093 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

