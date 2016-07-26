BRIEF-Masmovil Ibercom completes capital increase of 160 million euros

July 26 (Reuters) - Masmovil Ibercom SA :
* Completes capital increase of 160 million euros ($175.95 million)
* Placed 8.2 million shares at 19.55 euro per share to institutional and qualified investors
* Says Providence is the main investor of the capital increase
* Says, including previously announced convertible bonds issue, has obtained financing of 325 million euros
* Says to use obtained funds to finance recent acquisitions of Pepephone and Yoigo
