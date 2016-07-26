FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Almonty Industries- new takeover offer for ATC Alloys
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Almonty Industries- new takeover offer for ATC Alloys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Almonty Industries Inc

* ATC Alloys recommends new offer for ATC Alloys under which Almonty will offer to acquire all of shares in ATC

* Certain shareholders of atc have entered into pre-bid acceptance agreements in respect to 17.1 pct of ATC’s issued shares

* New offer is conditional upon Almonty raising at least us$5.5 million pursuant to equity, debt or hybrid capital

* Recommended new takeover offer for ATC Alloys Limited by Almonty Industries Inc.

* New offer is unanimously recommended by directors of ATC, in absence of a superior proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

