BRIEF-Almonty Industries- new takeover offer for ATC Alloys

July 26 (Reuters) - Almonty Industries Inc

* ATC Alloys recommends new offer for ATC Alloys under which Almonty will offer to acquire all of shares in ATC

* Certain shareholders of atc have entered into pre-bid acceptance agreements in respect to 17.1 pct of ATC’s issued shares

* New offer is conditional upon Almonty raising at least us$5.5 million pursuant to equity, debt or hybrid capital

* New offer is unanimously recommended by directors of ATC, in absence of a superior proposal