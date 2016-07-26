BRIEF-Neuroderm commences Parkinson's disease drug trial

July 26 (Reuters) - Neuroderm Ltd

* Pursuing abbreviated EU regulatory pathway based on demonstrating bioequivalence versus. commercially available apomorphine in healthy volunteer

* Neuroderm announces start of bioequivalence trial in healthy volunteers of ND0701, a new continuous subcutaneously delivered apomorphine product candidate for the treatment of advanced parkinson's disease

* Study is expected to enroll a total of 18 healthy volunteers and is expected to be completed in Q4 of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: