July 26 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp :

* McDonald's corp sees net restaurant additions to add approximately 1 percentage point to 2016 systemwide sales growth (in constant currencies)

* For FY 2016 costs for total basket of goods expected to decrease about 3.5-4.5% in U.S.;remain relatively flat in International Lead segment Source text - bit.ly/2atUyUx Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)