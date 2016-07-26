BRIEF-WestJet Airlines sees Q3 CASM up 1 pct - 1.5 pct

July 26 (Reuters) - Westjet Airlines Ltd :

* For Q3, anticipate revenue growth, continued strong traffic growth and year over year declines in RASM of 1.0 to 3.0 per cent

* Sees FY 2016, continue to anticipate system-wide capacity growth between 7.0 and 9.0 per cent year over year

* Sees FY 2016 domestic capacity growth between 1.5 and 2.5 per cent year over year

* Sees 2016, capital expenditures between $900 million and $920 million

* For Q3, expect system-wide capacity to be up between 9.0 and 10.0 per cent year over year

* Expect CASM, excluding fuel and employee profit share, for the third quarter of 2016 to be up 1.0 to 1.5 per cent year over year

* For Q3, expect fuel costs to range between 56 and 58 cents per litre

* For full-year 2016, now expect CASM, excluding fuel and employee profit share, to be up 2.5 to 3.5 per cent year over year

* For the third quarter of 2016, expect capital expenditures to be between $130 million and $140 million Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2ankQ8G]