FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-WestJet Airlines sees Q3 CASM up 1 pct - 1.5 pct
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-WestJet Airlines sees Q3 CASM up 1 pct - 1.5 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Westjet Airlines Ltd :

* For Q3, anticipate revenue growth, continued strong traffic growth and year over year declines in RASM of 1.0 to 3.0 per cent

* Sees FY 2016, continue to anticipate system-wide capacity growth between 7.0 and 9.0 per cent year over year

* Sees FY 2016 domestic capacity growth between 1.5 and 2.5 per cent year over year

* Sees 2016, capital expenditures between $900 million and $920 million

* For Q3, expect system-wide capacity to be up between 9.0 and 10.0 per cent year over year

* Expect CASM, excluding fuel and employee profit share, for the third quarter of 2016 to be up 1.0 to 1.5 per cent year over year

* For Q3, expect fuel costs to range between 56 and 58 cents per litre

* For full-year 2016, now expect CASM, excluding fuel and employee profit share, to be up 2.5 to 3.5 per cent year over year

* For the third quarter of 2016, expect capital expenditures to be between $130 million and $140 million Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2ankQ8G]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.