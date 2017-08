July 26 (Reuters) - Lauren Peso Polska SA :

* Arionn FIZ buys 3.5 million shares representing 5.26 percent stake in Lauren Peso Polska

* Prior to transaction Arionn FIZ did not own any shares of the company

* Kamil Kita sold 3.5 million shares of Lauren Peso Polska lowering his stake in company to 18.01 pct from 23.32 pct Source text for Eikon:, Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)