July 26 (Reuters) - Abadon Real Estate SA :

* Buys 56 percent stake of Partner SA from GPDP Finanse Sp. z o. o., a unit of Murapol SA, for 29.9 million zlotys ($7.5 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9648 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)