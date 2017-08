July 26 (Reuters) - SAExploration Holdings Inc

* SAExploration announces 135-to-1 reverse stock split

* Following reverse stock split, number of outstanding shares of common stock was reduced by a factor of 135

Says common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when market opens on July 27, 2016