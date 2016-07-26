BRIEF-Anthem CEO on CNBC says believe will prevail in the end

July 26 (Reuters) -

* Anthem CEO Joseph Swedish on CNBC - Very disappointed with the DOJ decision; blocks patient access to "high quality healthcare"

* Anthem CEO Joseph Swedish on CNBC -"we believe we will prevail in the end"

* Anthem CEO Joseph Swedish on CNBC -Expecting a four month trial, hoping for speedy decision once facts are presented

* Anthem CEO Joseph Swedish on CNBC - Nothing that has led us to believe cigna wants to leave the deal Further company coverage: [ANTM.N CI.N]