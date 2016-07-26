FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-M6 H1 net profit group share up at 83.5 million euros
July 26, 2016 / 5:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-M6 H1 net profit group share up at 83.5 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - M6 :

* H1 advertising revenue of 427.1 million euros ($469.2 million) (up 5.3 pct)

* H1 profit from recurring operations (EBITA): 136.0 million euros (up 32.6 pct)

* H1 net profit group share of 83.5 million euros versus 58.3 million euros a year ago

* H1 consolidated revenue of 645.5 million euros versus 629.9 million euros a year ago

* Will pursue its policy of investing in its viewing schedules in order to continue improving its audience figures and market share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9102 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

