FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-FCA US says has decided to continue monthly sales reporting with a revised methodology
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-FCA US says has decided to continue monthly sales reporting with a revised methodology

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - FCA US

* FCA US - Has decided to continue monthly sales reporting with a revised methodology

* FCA US has prepared unit sales reports going back to beginning of 2011 using this approach

* FCA US will report its July 2016 sales using new methodology

* FCA US LLC-Total sales to now comprise dealer reported sales in U.S., fleet sales delivered by FCA US,retail other sales including sales by Puerto Rico dealers

* FCA US-Other retail sales will either be recorded when sale is recorded in nvdr system or upon receipt of a similar delivery notification

* FCA US says "has seriously considered simply ceasing to report (U.S. sales) sales data on a monthly basis"

* FCA US-Fleet sales will be recorded as sales upon shipment by FCA US of vehicle to customer or end user

* FCA US-Dealer reported sales to be sum of sales by dealers in month, net of unwound transactions, monthly vehicle sales attributable to past unwinds previously reversed

* FCA US-It's been historical practice for FCA US to maintain "reserve" of vehicles in fleet/other retail category that had been shipped but not been reported "sold" in monthly sales

* FCA US-Practice to maintain "reserve" of vehicles in fleet/other retail that had been shipped but not reported as "sold" in monthly sales being "looked into" Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.