a year ago
BRIEF-Global Graphics H1 pre-tax profit halves to 1.04 mln euros
July 26, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Global Graphics H1 pre-tax profit halves to 1.04 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Global Graphics SE :

* H1 pre-tax result was a profit of 1.04 million euros ($1.14 million) for period, compared with a profit of 2.08 million euros for same period in 2015

* H1 sales for period were 8.48 million euros, compared with 8.39 million euros for same period in 2015

* H1 net result after tax was a profit of 1.16 million euros for period, compared with a profit of 2.66 million euros for same period in 2015

* H1 cash and cash equivalents reduced by 0.94 million euros during period to 3.29 million euros

* About Brexit, potential volatility of exchange rates may have a positive effect on group's reported profitability, but a negative effect on group's asset value when translated to euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9103 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

