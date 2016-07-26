BRIEF-Arcep orders Orange to comply with its obligations on French b2b market

July 26 (Reuters) - France's Arcep says in a statement:

* Arcep orders Orange to comply with its non-discrimination and transparency obligations for providing access to its civil engineering infrastructures for the business market.

* Asks Orange to provide access to its local loop civil engineering infrastructures under the same conditions to alternative operators and to its own departments in terms of the processes and interfaces used for ordering access to civil engineering infrastructures in the business market across the entire country, by 30 September 2016

* Asks Orange to meet its obligation to provide information on accessing its civil engineering infrastructures for optical local loop deployments in the business market, by 31 January 2017

* Asks Organge to measure and publish on its website the missing indicators on Orange Retail orders for access to Orange civil engineering infrastructures for the business market, by 31 October 2016.

* If orange fails to comply with this decision within allotted timeframe, case could be referred to Arcep restricted body which may, if warranted, impose a penalty.