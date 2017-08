July 26 (Reuters) -

* Moody's: ABI's higher cash offer for SABMiller is credit negative but no rating or outlook change

* Moody's - Resulting increase in debt and leverage is not sufficient to warrant any change in abi's a3 rating or stable outlook