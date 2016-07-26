FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ipsos H1 operating profit up 14.9 pct at 53.8 mln euros
July 26, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ipsos H1 operating profit up 14.9 pct at 53.8 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Ipsos SA :

* H1 organic growth +3.3 pct

* H1 revenue is 833.6 million euros ($915.7 million) versus 832.9 million euros year ago

* H1 operating profit is 53.8 million euros versus 46.8 million euros a year ago

* H1 adjusted net profit group share is 33.0 million euros versus 30.5 million euros a year ago

* FY operating margin will be stable, at same level as in 2015

* Sees operating margin to be stable at the same level as in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9103 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

