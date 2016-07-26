FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mitsubishi Chemical to sell off its Chinese, Indian operations that make a polyester feedstock - Nikkei
July 26, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mitsubishi Chemical to sell off its Chinese, Indian operations that make a polyester feedstock - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) -

* Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings will sell off its Chinese, Indian operations that make polyester feedstock in light of persistent glut of the acid - Nikkei

* Mitsubishi Chemical will unload shares in Chinese unit to an oil refinery in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, and those in Indian unit to a U.S. fund - Nikkei

* Mitsubishi Chemical's two transactions are expected to total 10 bln yen to 20 bln yen ($95.5 mln to $191 mln) - Nikkei

* Mitsubishi Chemical will keep its PTA business in Indonesia, as well as one in South Korea - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2a94qUg) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

