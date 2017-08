July 26 (Reuters) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Inovio Pharmaceuticals doses first subject in Zika vaccine clinical trial

* Center phase I trial to evaluate inovio's Zika dna vaccine

* Says expect to complete subject dosing and report interim phase I results later this year

* Health Canada's Health Products and Food Branch has also approved co's Zika study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: