July 26 (Reuters) - April SA :

* 430.2 million euros ($472.4 million) in first-half sales, up 7.1 pct

* Positive sales trends seen in first half do not change prospect of a decrease in group's current EBIT in 2016, as previously announced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9107 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)