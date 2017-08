July 26 (Reuters) - Bemis Company Inc

* Says entered into an amendment to its third amended and restated long term credit agreement, dated as of August 12, 2013

* Amendment extended termination date of revolving credit facility until July 22, 2021 - Sec Filing Source - bit.ly/2aeBIPD Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)