July 26 (Reuters) - Sangamo Biosciences Inc

* Says goal is to file investigational New Drug Application for New Factor VIII Gene Therapy approach in 2016

* Expects to provide updated guidance for In Vivo Genome Editing approach for Hemophilia A, other programs during Q2 2016 conf call