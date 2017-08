July 26 (Reuters) - Arnoldo Mondadori Editore SpA :

* Finalizes via unit Rizzoli Libri sale to GEM of 94.7 percent stake in Marsilio Editori for 8.9 million euros ($9.77 million)

* GEM is a company operating in the publishing industry headed by the De Michelis family Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9107 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)