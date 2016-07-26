FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mitra to acquire 100% interest in Stag Oilfield
July 26, 2016 / 6:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mitra to acquire 100% interest in Stag Oilfield

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Mitra Energy Inc :

* Mitra has identified various cost reduction measures to continue to lower operating costs for Stag Oilfield

* Proposed acquisition will be effective from 1 July 2016, resulting in an immediately cash-generating asset for Mitra

* Mitra to acquire 100% interest in Stag Oilfield

* Deal for total cash consideration of US$10 million plus adjustments

* Says will be conducting a private placement to raise a total of up to C$65 million (approximately US$50 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

