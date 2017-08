July 26 (Reuters) - Unisys Corp:

* Says Co and its units entered Into Amendment No. 7 To credit agreement dated as of June 23, 2011 - Sec filing

* Unisys Corp says amendment increases company's flexibility to incur additional secured indebtedness Source - bit.ly/2a7m0UE Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)