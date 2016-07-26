FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Marathon Petroleum enters into $2.5 bln credit agreement
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Marathon Petroleum enters into $2.5 bln credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp

* On july 20, 2016, mpc amended its existing accounts receivable securitization facility

* Entered into a $2.5 billion four-year revolving credit agreement and a $1.0 billion 364-day revolving credit agreement

* Mpc has an option to increase aggregate commitments by up to an additional $500.0 million

* Mpc may request up to two one-year extensions of maturity date of four-year credit agreement

* First amendment, among other things, reduces capacity of receivables purchase agreement to $750.0 million

* First amendment has an option to increase overall receivables purchase agreement capacity by up to an additional $250.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

