a year ago
BRIEF-Apple says Apple music will be global home of CBS's new Carpool Karaoke series
July 26, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Apple says Apple music will be global home of CBS's new Carpool Karaoke series

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Apple Inc :

* Host for new series and a premiere date will be announced later, with production slated to begin soon

* Each week, a new episode will become available exclusively to Apple Music subscribers

* Apple Music will be global home of CBS television studio's new Carpool Karaoke series through exclusive first-window licensing agreement

* New Carpool Karaoke series for Apple Music will be produced by cbs television studios and Ben Winston's production company, Fulwell 73 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

