a year ago
BRIEF-Black Hills Corp reviews cost of service gas regulatory approval strategy
July 26, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Black Hills Corp reviews cost of service gas regulatory approval strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Black Hills Corp

* Black Hills Corp reviews cost of service gas regulatory approval strategy

* Requested a withdrawal of proceedings for its cost of service gas application in Wyoming, which was scheduled for hearing on August 2-5.

* Will also be seeking to withdraw its applications in Iowa, Kansas and South Dakota

* Black Hills recently received a dismissal of its application in Colorado and denial of its application in Nebraska

* Evaluating options on how best to proceed, including possibility of filing a single phase application for approval of specific gas reserve property. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

