July 26 (Reuters) - S&P On Western Illinois University:

* Downgrade ,negative outlook reflect view of Illinois' severe challenges, due to its weak financial position

* A lack of additional appropriations during fy17 could cause substantial liquidity concerns by the end of fy17

* Western Illinois University debt rating lowered to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+' due to state funding challenges Source (bit.ly/2aIkAjD)