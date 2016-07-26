FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Freddie Mac says mortgage portfolio rose at an annualized rate of 1.9 pct in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp

* Total mortgage portfolio increased at an annualized rate of 1.9 pct in June

* Total number of single-family loan modifications were 3,713 in June 2016 and 21,596 for the six months ended June 30, 2016

* Mortgage-related securities and other mortgage-related guarantees increased at an annualized rate of 5.3%pct in June

* Single-Family refinance-loan purchase and guarantee volume was $16.6 billion in June

* Aggregate unpaid principal balance (UPB) of mortgage-related investments portfolio decreased by approximately $5.3 billion in June

* Single-Family serious delinquency rate down from 1.11 pct in May to 1.08 pct in June; multifamily delinquency rate remained flat at 0.02 pct in June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
