July 26 (Reuters) - Slate Retail Reit

* Property will be acquired for U.S. $14.45 million

* Slate Retail Reit announces the purchase of Taylorsville Town Center in Utah

* Property will be acquired using tax deferred proceeds generated from recently announced property dispositions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)