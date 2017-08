July 26 (Reuters) - S&P Dow Jones Indices

* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. will replace Examworks Group Inc. in S&P Smallcap 600 after close of trading on Wednesday, July 27.

* Fiesta Restaurant Group and Maiden Holdings to join the S&P Smallcap 600

* Maiden Holdings Ltd. will replace Tumi Holdings Inc. in the S&P Smallcap 600 after the close of trading on Monday, August 1. Source text (bit.ly/2aosoYM)