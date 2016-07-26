FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Anadarko Petroluem sees 2016 capex of $3.1 bln to $3.3 bln, updates on restructuring charges
July 26, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Anadarko Petroluem sees 2016 capex of $3.1 bln to $3.3 bln, updates on restructuring charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroluem

* Anadarko Petroluem says estimates a 2016 capital spending range of $3.1 billion to $3.3 billion - SEC filing

* Anadarko Petroluem says the 2016 capital spending range includes about $450 million to $490 million for Western Gas Partners

* Anadarko Petroluem says all of $407 million of expected restructuring charges, related to its workforce reduction program, will be recognized in 2016

* Anadarko Petroluem says of the charges, about $10 million of expense for retirement benefits expected to be recognized in Q1 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2av9rmZ (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

