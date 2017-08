July 26 (Reuters) - Gear Energy Ltd

* Gear Energy Ltd. and Striker Exploration Corp. announce shareholder and court approvals of plan of arrangement

* Gear Energy Ltd says arrangement was approved by shareholders of striker holding greater than 99% of Striker shares who voted on arrangement

* Says arrangement is expected to become effective on July 27, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)