FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Milestone Apartments REIT Announces Internalization of Asset Management
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 10:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Milestone Apartments REIT Announces Internalization of Asset Management

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust

* As a result of internalization, annual management fee and incentive fee expenses will be eliminated.

* Terms of transaction were negotiated,unanimously recommended for approval by independent trustees of REIT

* Says action immediately accretive to REIT's AFFO per unit by approximately 4%

* Robert Landin,all other asset manager personnel to become employees of subsidiary of REIT

* Milestone apartments REIT announces internalization of asset management

* Co's operating partnership will acquire TMG Partners L.P., REIT's external asset for $25.0 million in cash

* Deal expected to be funded with a drawdown on REIT's revolving line of credit, and 5.3 million class B limited partnership units

* Aggregate consideration for TMG Partners L.P. is approximately $106.5 million

* Expects to incur about $3 million annually of additional salaries, overhead due to internalization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.