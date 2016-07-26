BRIEF-Akamai sees q3 non-GAAP EPS in range of $0.59 to $0.62

July 26 (Reuters) - Akamai Technologies Inc

* Says expects q3 expect q3 non-GAAP EPS in the range of $0.59 to $0.62; q3 non-gaap operating margin of 26% to 27%

* Says expects q3 ebitda margins of 39% to 40%, to spend about $85 million to $93 million in q3, excluding quity compensation

* Says expects q3 revenue in range of $566 million-$578 million; at midpoint of this range , y-o-y revenue growth would moderate to 4%

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $590.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)