BRIEF-State Street announces foreign exchange settlement

July 26 (Reuters) - State Street Corp :
* Says previously established reserve will be sufficient to cover all costs associated with these agreements
* State Street reached agreements with Department of Justice, Department of Labor and Massachusetts Attorney General
* State Street Bank, Trust Co has negotiated agreements to resolve all pending litigation in U.S. related to indirect forex business
* In total, co expects to pay $530 million to settle claims asserted in U.S. with respect to its indirect foreign exchange business