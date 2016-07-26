BRIEF-State Street announces foreign exchange settlement

July 26 (Reuters) - State Street Corp :

* Says previously established reserve will be sufficient to cover all costs associated with these agreements

* State Street reached agreements with Department of Justice, Department of Labor and Massachusetts Attorney General

* State Street Bank, Trust Co has negotiated agreements to resolve all pending litigation in U.S. related to indirect forex business

* In total, co expects to pay $530 million to settle claims asserted in U.S. with respect to its indirect foreign exchange business