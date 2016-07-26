FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF- Tesla CEO Musk says model 3 could generate $20 bln in revenue per year
July 26, 2016

BRIEF- Tesla CEO Musk says model 3 could generate $20 bln in revenue per year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Tesla Motors Inc

* Ceo musk says new products in strategic plan could cost “tens of billions” over time

* Tesla motors ceo musk says model 3 could generate $20 billion in revenue per year; $5 billion annual gross profit

* Ceo musk says expects model 3 output to reach 500,000 annual pace by 2018

* Ceo musk says nevada gigafactory could ultimately support 1.5 million cars a year

* Tesla ceo musk says “every single step we took was to reduce complacency” among autopilot users

* Ceo musk : a “modest capital raise” could be needed to fund tesla strategic plans

* Tesla motors ceo musk says vehicles such as electric semi trucks, buses, would be developed over years

* Tesla ceo musk says confident tesla can lower battery cost to $100/kwh by 2020

* Tesla ceo musk says autopilot “unequivocally a good thing” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Shivam Srivastava)

