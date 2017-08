July 26 (Reuters) - Lantronix Inc

* Lantronix creates new subsidiary in india and opens iot software lab in hyderabad

* Launch of a new Lantronix subsidiary and IOT software lab in Hyderabad, India Source text for Eikon: nMKWPYp5fa Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)