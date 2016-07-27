BRIEF-Moody's says increased contingent liabilities heighten risks for weak banks and sovereign in Portugal

July 27 (Reuters) - Moody's On Portugal

* Increased contingent liabilities heighten risks for weak banks and sovereign in portugal

* Portuguese government to likely turn to capital markets to raise sum required, further increasing debt burden from already elevated levels

* Notes uncertainty around a capital injection for portugal's largest financial institution, caixa geral de depositos, s.a

* Weakness of the banking sector forms a persistent risk for the government's own creditworthiness