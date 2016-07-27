FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Moody's says increased contingent liabilities heighten risks for weak banks and sovereign in Portugal
#Market News
July 27, 2016

BRIEF-Moody's says increased contingent liabilities heighten risks for weak banks and sovereign in Portugal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Moody's On Portugal

* Increased contingent liabilities heighten risks for weak banks and sovereign in portugal

* Portuguese government to likely turn to capital markets to raise sum required, further increasing debt burden from already elevated levels

* Notes uncertainty around a capital injection for portugal's largest financial institution, caixa geral de depositos, s.a

* Weakness of the banking sector forms a persistent risk for the government's own creditworthiness Source text for Eikon: nMDY5VbFVr (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

