July 26 (Reuters) - Panera Bread Co

* Panera Bread Company reports Q2 2016 results; company-owned comparable net bakery-cafe sales increased 4.2 pct; raises mid-point of FY 2016 non-GAAP EPS target

* Q2 2016 company-owned comparable net bakery-cafe sales up 4.2 pct, up 6.6 pct on a two-year basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)