a year ago
BRIEF-BJ's Restaurants posts Q2 earnings $0.56/shr
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-BJ's Restaurants posts Q2 earnings $0.56/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - BJ's Restaurants Inc

* BJ's Restaurants Inc reports fiscal 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 revenue $250.3 mln vs I/B/E/S view $253.2 mln

* Q2 shr $0.56

* Q2 shr view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Board of directors has approved a $100 mln expansion of company's share repurchase program

* Q2 same restaurant sales fell 0.2 pct

* Addressing current operating environment with several menu and marketing initiatives that are planned for second half of this year

* Expansion brings total amount authorized under share repurchase program to $350 mln

* Remain on track to open 18 to 19 new restaurants this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
