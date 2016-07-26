FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Transunion reports second-quarter results
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Transunion reports second-quarter results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Transunion

* Qtrly total revenue was $426 million, an increase of 12 percent (14 percent on a constant currency basis) compared with q2 of 2015

* Fy 2016 consolidated revenue expected to be between $1.665 billion and $1.675 billion, increase of about 12 percent on constant currency basis

* Fy 2016 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $1.37 and $1.39

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $415.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.34, revenue view $1.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.09

* Quarterly adjusted earnings per share $0.37

* For full year of 2016, raising revenue, adjusted ebitda and adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance

* For q3, consol revenue expected to be between $420 million & $425 million, up about 9 to 10 percent on constant currency basis compared with q3 2015

* Sees q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.34 to $0.35

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $424.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.