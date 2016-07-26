BRIEF-IBM files for potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing

July 26 (Reuters) - IBM Corp

* Files for potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing

* First base prospectus will be used in connection with offerings of debt securities, preferred stock, depositary shares, capital stock or warrants issued by co

* Second base prospectus will be used for offerings of debt securities issued by IBM International Group Capital LLC and related guarantees issued by co

* Shelf registration statement contains two forms of base prospectus Source: (bit.ly/2a2TDW2 )