July 26 (Reuters) - Taseko Mines Ltd

* Qtrly revenues c$55.1 million versus c$92.8 million

* Taseko reports second quarter 2016 results

* Says gibraltar's copper production for year is expected to be in range of 130 to 140 million pounds

* Qtrly basic loss per share $0.09

* Q2 earnings per share view c$-0.07, revenue view c$61.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S