July 26 (Reuters) - Match Group Inc Presentation:

* Now expects FY adjusted. EBITDA of $400-$415 million, down by about $10 million

* Expects 2-3 percent rise in dating revenue in q3, dating adjusted. Ebitda margins of 35-37 percent

* Expects non-dating revenue for 2016 flat to up slightly over 2015, with Q3 the strongest quarter Further company coverage: